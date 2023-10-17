Man Killed by his brother over Property dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A man was killed by his younger brother over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Kundian police,here on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that Aurangzeb, a resident of Kacha Gujrat, had a dispute with his younger brother Noor Muhammad over distribution of property.

On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage, accused Noor Muhammad allegedly shot dead Aurangzeb and fled.

Later, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.