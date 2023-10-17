Man Killed By His Brother Over Property Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A man was killed by his younger brother over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Kundian police,here on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said that Aurangzeb, a resident of Kacha Gujrat, had a dispute with his younger brother Noor Muhammad over distribution of property.
On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage, accused Noor Muhammad allegedly shot dead Aurangzeb and fled.
Later, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.