Man Killed By His Brother Over Property Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A man was killed by his younger brother over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Kundian police,here on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that Aurangzeb, a resident of Kacha Gujrat, had a dispute with his younger brother Noor Muhammad over distribution of property.

On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage, accused Noor Muhammad allegedly shot dead Aurangzeb and fled.

Later, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

