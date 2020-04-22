UrduPoint.com
Man Killed By His Rivals In Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:13 PM

A man was killed by his rivals here on Wednesday in Kehror Pakka area

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A man was killed by his rivals here on Wednesday in Kehror Pakka area .

The police said that Musa Phul s/o Nathu Phul r/o Shahpur Phul was going to his agriculture land along with a friend in riverine area of river Sutlej when accused Sajjad Phul and accomplices opened fire. Musa died on the spot. The police registered a case and started investigation.

