Man killed by his rivals in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A man was killed by his rivals here on Wednesday in Kehror Pakka area .

The police said that Musa Phul s/o Nathu Phul r/o Shahpur Phul was going to his agriculture land along with a friend in riverine area of river Sutlej when accused Sajjad Phul and accomplices opened fire. Musa died on the spot. The police registered a case and started investigation.