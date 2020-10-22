Man Killed By Neighbour Over Children Quarrel
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:20 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly killed by neighbour after over children dispute here in the limits of Saddar police station,Pattoki.
Police said on Thursday,Rafique and Kashif (24) r/o Habibabad,Lalazar colony,exchanged harsh words following their children fight.
In a fit of rage, Rafique hit a wooden stick on Kashif's head.Consequently,he suffered serious injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
However,the accused managed to escape.
Police started investigation.