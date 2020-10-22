Man killed by neighbour over children quarrel

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly killed by neighbour after over children dispute here in the limits of Saddar police station,Pattoki.

Police said on Thursday,Rafique and Kashif (24) r/o Habibabad,Lalazar colony,exchanged harsh words following their children fight.

In a fit of rage, Rafique hit a wooden stick on Kashif's head.Consequently,he suffered serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

However,the accused managed to escape.

Police started investigation.