Man killed by nephew over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly tortured to death by his real nephew over a land dispute here at Mouza Perhar Sharqi of Tehsil Kot Addu on Monday.

According to police sources, 61 year old Shaukat Ali had dispute with his nephew Mustaqeem Tariq over land.

The matter was in the court as Shaukat Ali got stay order from the court.

The accused Mustaqeem Tariq alongwith his four unknown accomplices forcefully attempted to grab the disputed land by violating stay orders of the court.

The criminals attacked Shaukat Ali and tortured him to death when he tried to resist them.

City Police Kot Addu reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Case has also been registered against the criminals and raids were being conducted to arrest them, police sources added.