Man Killed By Nephews Over Property Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by nephews over property dispute here in Dholan Hathar village,Khadian Khas on Wednesday.
Police said that Mehmood Ahmed,rescue official,was buying yogurt for Sehri when his nephews -- Sajid Ali and Majid reached and opened firing at him.
He died on the spot.
On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.
A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.