Man killed by nephews over property issue

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by nephews over property dispute here in Dholan Hathar village,Khadian Khas on Wednesday.

Police said that Mehmood Ahmed,rescue official,was buying yogurt for Sehri when his nephews -- Sajid Ali and Majid reached and opened firing at him.

He died on the spot.

On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.