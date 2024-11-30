Man killed by outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) An elderly man killed after the firing of unknown outlaws here under the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that Nisar Ahmed Warriach (75) r/o Chak no.

155 NB was sitting infront of his house along with his friend when all of sudden two armed unknown motorcyclists killed him after opening fire at him.

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter(THQ) hospital Sillanwali for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.