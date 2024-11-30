Open Menu

Man Killed By Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Man killed by outlaws

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) An elderly man killed after the firing of unknown outlaws here under the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that Nisar Ahmed Warriach (75) r/o Chak no.

155 NB was sitting infront of his house along with his friend when all of sudden two armed unknown motorcyclists killed him after opening fire at him.

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter(THQ) hospital Sillanwali for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Station Man Sillanwali All

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

17 minutes ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

13 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

13 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

13 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

13 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

13 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

13 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

13 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan