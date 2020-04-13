UrduPoint.com
Man Killed By Rivals In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:28 PM

Man killed by rivals in Faisalabad

A man was shot dead by rivals over old enmity near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by rivals over old enmity near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, two groups exchanged fire in Bageywala, and a bullet hit one Afzal (45) s/o Akram in the head. He was rushed to Allied Hospital where he died shortly before any treatment. The body was handed over to police concerned.

