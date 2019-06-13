Man killed by rivals in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

A man was killed by rivals over producing witness against them in court, in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A man was killed by rivals over producing witness against them in court , in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station

According to police, accused - Boota, Javed and Ilyas - intercepted Saeed near the village of Buller Rohiwala and opened indiscriminate firing at him.

As a result, Saeed received bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.