UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed By Rivals In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:17 PM

Man killed by rivals in Sialkot

A man was killed by rivals over producing witness against them in court, in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A man was killed by rivals over producing witness against them in court, in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station.

According to police, accused - Boota, Javed and Ilyas - intercepted Saeed near the village of Buller Rohiwala and opened indiscriminate firing at him.

As a result, Saeed received bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Died Man From Court

Recent Stories

Supreme Court rejects Mukhtaran Mai's review appea ..

2 seconds ago

Kremlin Aware of 'Police Harshness' at Moscow Rall ..

3 seconds ago

India's Purchase of Russian S-400 Could Impact Fur ..

5 seconds ago

EU Energy Chief Says Hopes to Continue Talks on Ga ..

7 seconds ago

9 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Two terror suspects held, explosives recovered in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.