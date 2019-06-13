Man Killed By Rivals In Sialkot
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:17 PM
A man was killed by rivals over producing witness against them in court, in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station
According to police, accused - Boota, Javed and Ilyas - intercepted Saeed near the village of Buller Rohiwala and opened indiscriminate firing at him.
As a result, Saeed received bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.