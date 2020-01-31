UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed By Robbers In Karachi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Man killed by robbers in Karachi

An overseas Pakistani was killed by two unknown armed men during a robbery attempt in the limits of Soldier Bazar police station here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :An overseas Pakistani was killed by two unknown armed men during a robbery attempt in the limits of Soldier Bazar police station here on Friday.

SSP East Tanveer Alam Odho informed the media that one Inam succumbed to bullet injury during resistance to robbers who tried to snatch cash from his elder sister outside a private Currency exchange agency.

The slain was a school teacher in Vietnam who was on vacation in Pakistan.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital for legal formalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Station Robbery Vietnam Currency Exchange Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

48 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

48 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

48 minutes ago

Chinese Capital Extends New Year Holidays Amid Cor ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ May Move March Meeting to Earlier Date Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.