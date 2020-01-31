Man killed by robbers in Karachi

An overseas Pakistani was killed by two unknown armed men during a robbery attempt in the limits of Soldier Bazar police station here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :An overseas Pakistani was killed by two unknown armed men during a robbery attempt in the limits of Soldier Bazar police station here on Friday.

SSP East Tanveer Alam Odho informed the media that one Inam succumbed to bullet injury during resistance to robbers who tried to snatch cash from his elder sister outside a private Currency exchange agency.

The slain was a school teacher in Vietnam who was on vacation in Pakistan.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital for legal formalities.