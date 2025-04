Man killed by robbers over resistance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A man was shot dead for offering resistance during a robbery attempt at Mouza Laar of Tehsil Alipur on Saturday.

According to police sources, 22-year-old Shahid Ali was sleeping at his outhouse when two unidentified armed robbers entered his cattle pen.

They held him hostage at gunpoint and attempted to take away cattle. When Shahid offered resistance, they shot him dead and fled.

The police concerned registered a case, and District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan formed special teams to arrest the criminals, sources said.

APP/shn