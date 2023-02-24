Man killed by son over property dispute

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A son shot dead his 62-year-old father, here, in Wensam Housing Scheme on Multan road, on Friday, in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, 25-year old Riaz Mehsud son of Ainar Mehsud resident of Wensam Housing Scheme registered a case of his alleged father's murder against his brother Muhammad Shoaib with Cantt Police station.

The reason behind the murder was said to be a property dispute.