BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was allegedly axed to death by six outlaws at Basti Muhammadpura, situated in limits of Gaggo Mandi Police Station, here According to police, a citizen namely Muhammad Anwar had married the ex-wife of one of the alleged outlaws named Shafqaat.

The alleged outlaw was not happy over the marriage. In a fit of rage, he along with another five outlaws attacked Muhammad Anwar and killed him with repeated blows of the axe.

In the process, the accused also injured his ex-wife seriously. The deceased Muhammad Anwar was also a local journalist as the Police has started to investigate the matter.