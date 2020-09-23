UrduPoint.com
Man Killed By Unidentified Outlaws' Firing

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:25 PM

A person was killed by the firing of unidentified outlaws in premises of Shah Jamal police station premise

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A person was killed by the firing of unidentified outlaws in premises of Shah Jamal police station premises.

According to details, unknown armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a person namely Muhammad Rafiq at Basti Johar Wala Mouza Nonari and managed to flee from there.

Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and started search of the accused by launching legal action.

More Stories From Pakistan

