Man killed by unknown armed men in Okara

(@imziishan)

Unknown armed men killed one person and threw the body in nearby fields in the limits of Okara police station here on Thursday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men killed one person and threw the body in nearby fields in the limits of Okara police station here on Thursday.

According to police, Bahadur Baloch, resident of Chak No 37-D, was released by jail a few days ago.

On Thursday, he was on the way to home, when unknown armed men opened indiscriminate firing on him.

As a result, he got severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue teams recovered the body from nearby fields and shifted to nearby hospital.

Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

\378