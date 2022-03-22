UrduPoint.com

Man Killed By Unknown Assailant In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 01:21 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A 40-year old man was killed by firing of unknown assailants in limits of Basti Malook Police Station Tuesday morning.

According to police official, the deceased was identified as Shehbaz with his whereabouts still remained unidentified.

The dead body was removed to Nishtar hospital here for autopsy.

Search for the arrest of the accused was on, said the official. Reason of the firing wasn't ascertained yet as whether it was result of old enmity or something else, it was said.

