Man killed by unknown assailants D I Khan

A man was killed by unknown gunmen at tehsil Kulachi here, police said on Monday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :A man was killed by unknown gunmen at tehsil Kulachi here, police said on Monday.

Abdi Khan, 20, was ambushed by the killers when he was sitting with his friends at Cattle Market in the limit of Kulachi police station. He sustained critical bullets wounds and was rushed to hospital where he lost battle for life. Police have registered murder case against unknown outlaws and started investigation.