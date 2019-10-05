UrduPoint.com
Man Killed By Unknown Assailants In Quetta

Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:17 PM

Unknown armed men Saturday shot dead a man here at Arif Street near Sariab area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men Saturday shot dead a man here at Arif Street near Sariab area.

According to police sources, the victim namely Juma Gull was at Tandoor shop when armed assailants came and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

