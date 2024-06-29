Open Menu

Man Killed By Unknown Killers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Man killed by unknown killers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A man was killed by some unidentified armed outlaws here under the jurisdiction of Bhulwal police station on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that Javed Iqbal (50) r/o 14 NB was sleeping at his home early morning hours when all of sudden some unknown armed outlaws entered into the house and killed him after opening fire at him.

The hires of Javed Iqbal said that they had not any enmity with anyone.

Further investigation was underway.

