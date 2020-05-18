Man killed by unknown killers in Faisalabad

A man was murdered by unknown killers in the area of Sitiana police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : A man was murdered by unknown killers in the area of Sitiana police.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that a 55-year-old Yaseen resident of Chak No.31-GB was alone in his house at night when unidentified assailants entered in his house and killed him with axe and clubs. The accused after committing crime escaped from the scene.

On information, the police reached at the spot and took body into custody.Further