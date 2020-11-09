UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed By Unknown Persons

Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:37 PM

Man killed by unknown persons

A man was murdered by unidentified armed men while seven passengers were injured in a road mishap near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was murdered by unidentified armed men while seven passengers were injured in a road mishap near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, unknown assailants entered the house of one Muneer Ahmed in Street No 13/8, Chibban Road and opened fire on him, killing him on-the-spot.

Rescue team handed over the body to the police post at general bus stand.

Meanwhile, seven passengers were injured when a bus of a private company skidded off Motorway near Samundri due to some fault. The bus was heading towards Bahawalpur from Lahore. Rescue team provided first aid to four injured while three others were shifted to hospital.

The injured included Faqeer Haider, Shehzad, Hassan Sajid, Ghulam Mustafa, Tayyab and Saeed.

