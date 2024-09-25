Man Killed By Wife
September 25, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A man was killed in the area of Saddar police station, while the police booked four accomplices including his wife on murder charges.
Police said here on Wednesday that Fari Bibi ,wife of Muhammad Imran, resident of Chak No.228-RB had reportedly illicit relations with a youth Qamar Abbas, resident of Chak No.236-RB, Sultania Colony, while her spouse came to know about them.On the day of incident, Fari along with her husband was on the way to home after visiting her parents ,when Qamar opened fire and killed him on the spot on late Tuesday night.
They reportedly made a plan to kill him.
Upon receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed SSP Operations to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.
Therefore, a special team was constituted who started raids for arrest of the accused.
The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem,while further investigation was underway, spokesman added.
