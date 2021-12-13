UrduPoint.com

Man Killed By Wife's Paramour In Sargodha

Mon 13th December 2021

A man was killed by his wife's paramour here in the area of Bhera police station on Monday

Police said that Tanveer r/o Wajidi village had an illicit relations with wife of his neighbour Mudassir.

On the day of incident,both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage,Tanveer shot him dead.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police arrested the victim's wife and her paramour, while further investigation was underway.

