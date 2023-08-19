Man killed, child injured in knife attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :An old man was killed and a child was injured as some unidentified outlaws attacked at them with knives here at Chak no.52 ML under the jurisdiction of Darya khan Police station, here on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that Abdul Hammid (76) was sleeping at his home along with his grandson Husnain (9) when all of sudden three unidentified outlaws entered into the house and killed Abdul Hammid with knives while his Grandson sustained severe injuries.

Police concern reached the spot shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

