(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed and a child received injuries in an accident near here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 said a motorcyclist, Naseer Ahmad of Chak No 399-GB, Tandlianwala,was hit and killed by an oil tanker near MCB Roshanwala Bypass, Samundri roadwhile Waseem ,10, suffered minor injuries.