Man Killed, Children Injured On Road
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A man was killed and two children were injured in an accident near here
on Monday.
According to the Rescue-1122, Khalid with two children Abdullah and Wajiha was traveling
on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them near Zia Market, Rajana Road, Samundri.
As a result, Kahlid died on the spot while the children suffered injuries who
were shifted to the THQ hospital, Samundri.
