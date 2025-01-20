Open Menu

Man Killed, Children Injured On Road

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Man killed, children injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A man was killed and two children were injured in an accident near here

on Monday.

According to the Rescue-1122, Khalid with two children Abdullah and Wajiha was traveling

on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them near Zia Market, Rajana Road, Samundri.

As a result, Kahlid died on the spot while the children suffered injuries who

were shifted to the THQ hospital, Samundri.

