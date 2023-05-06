Man Killed, Daughter Injured In Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM
RENALA KHURD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) ::A motorcyclist was killed and his daughter was injured seriously in a coalition with a loader rickshaw on Choochak Road, here on Saturday.
Rescue sources said Zafar Iqbal of suburban area Chowki Majhiwala was travelling on a motorcycle along with his daughter Noor Fatima, when his two wheeler collided with a loader rickshaw near Chak No 9-NR.
Both were injured seriously.
Later on, the father succumbed to his injuries while the daughter was shifted to Renala Khurd Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for treatment.