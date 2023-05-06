Man killed, daughter injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) ::A motorcyclist was killed and his daughter was injured seriously in a coalition with a loader rickshaw on Choochak Road, here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said Zafar Iqbal of suburban area Chowki Majhiwala was travelling on a motorcycle along with his daughter Noor Fatima, when his two wheeler collided with a loader rickshaw near Chak No 9-NR.

Both were injured seriously.

Later on, the father succumbed to his injuries while the daughter was shifted to Renala Khurd Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for treatment.