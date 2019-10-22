UrduPoint.com
Man Killed, Daughter Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:58 PM

A young man was killed while his minor daughter received serious injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : A young man was killed while his minor daughter received serious injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Liaqat Ali (40), resident of Chak No.

275-RB along with his 7-year-old daughter was going to Dijkot by a motorcycle when a rashly driven loader vehicle hit his two-wheeler near Chak No.98-JB.

As a result, Liaqat died on the spot while his minor daughter suffered serious injuries and she was shifted to hospital.

