Man killed; drug dealers arrested

SWABI, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Assailants killed a man by indiscriminate firing in village Sheikh Jana of Swabi district, police said here on Sunday.

According to police, Usman lodged report in Kalu Khan Police Station that Haasan, Sheraz and their father, Rahimzada started firing on his cousin Shayan who succumbed to wounds on the spot.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be a minor altercation. Police has registered case and started investigation of the incident.

Meanwhile Swabi police has arrested two drug dealers and recovered seven kilogram hashish from their possession. The arrested were identified as Rukhsa and Atta-ur-Rehman. Cases have been registered and probe is underway.