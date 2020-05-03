UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed; Drug Dealers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Man killed; drug dealers arrested

SWABI, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Assailants killed a man by indiscriminate firing in village Sheikh Jana of Swabi district, police said here on Sunday.

According to police, Usman lodged report in Kalu Khan Police Station that Haasan, Sheraz and their father, Rahimzada started firing on his cousin Shayan who succumbed to wounds on the spot.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be a minor altercation. Police has registered case and started investigation of the incident.

Meanwhile Swabi police has arrested two drug dealers and recovered seven kilogram hashish from their possession. The arrested were identified as Rukhsa and Atta-ur-Rehman. Cases have been registered and probe is underway.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Man Swabi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.