Man Killed Due Ti Rivalry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Man killed due ti rivalry

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals on some issue here in Gondlanwala area, situated under the jurisdiction of Shahour Saddar Police Station, here on Wednesday.

Police said Muhammad Usman (45), a resident of Gondlanwala, had a dispute with his rivals including Mehtab and Shabir.

On the day of the incident, they allegedly shot him dead.

The area police reached the spot, shifted the body to a hospital for legal requirements and started investigation.

