PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Man killed due to explosion of carbide tank blast in Khazana area, said police on Sunday.

Khazana police station reported that carbide welding tank exploded in a vehicles workshop at Charsadda road and claimed the life of Wajid son of Sohail resident of Bakhshu.

The police registered the case and further investigation was underway.