Man killed during aerial firing in wedding celebration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead in an aerial firing at the wedding ceremony in Tutakai area of Tangi Tehsil in Charsadda district on Sunday.

Soon after firing, the man died on the spot. As soon as the police got the information, they rushed to the spot and shifted the body to THQ for postmortem.

The police registered a case against the bride and other unidentified persons and started an investigation.