Man Killed During Cattle-theft Bid
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A man was killed and two others were injured due to firing by armed men during a cattle theft attempt.
According to Rescue officials, armed men entered a house to steal cattle-heads near Shujabad weaving mill Khanewal Road.
However, the cattle owners caught one suspected thief. The other armed men opened fire, killing one on-the-spot and injuring two others. The dead was identified as Muhammad Arif, son of Muhammad Khan, and the injured were Muhammad Shafqat and Muhammad Adnan. The body and the injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.
