Man killed during dacoity

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over resistance during a dacoity in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 40-year-old Ramzan was going on a motorcycle when unidentified dacoits intercepted him near Chak No 75-JB Sohal on Jhang Road and snatched cash and mobile phone at gunpoint.

When the motorcyclist offered resistance, the dacoits opened fire on him. He received serious bullet injuries and was taken to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.