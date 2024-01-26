Man killed during dacoity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A young man was shot dead by unidentified dacoits in Saddar police limits on Friday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Shahid Latif (40), who was killed on resistance during dacoity near a graveyard on Jaranwala Road. The body was removed to the mortuary.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the site.