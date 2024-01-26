Open Menu

Man Killed During Dacoity

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Man killed during dacoity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A young man was shot dead by unidentified dacoits in Saddar police limits on Friday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Shahid Latif (40), who was killed on resistance during dacoity near a graveyard on Jaranwala Road. The body was removed to the mortuary.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the site.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Young Man Jaranwala SITE Saddar From

Recent Stories

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

1 hour ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

15 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

15 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

15 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

15 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

15 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan