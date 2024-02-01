Man Killed During Dacoity
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A man was shot dead over resistance during a dacoity in the area of Sadar police station.
A police spokesman said here on Thursday that armed bandits stormed into the house of one Umair Farooq in Yousuf Town and took the family hostage at gunpoint. The house owner, after receiving information, also reached the house and offered resistance.
The dacoits opened fire at him and fled. The victim succumbed to his bullet injuries in the chest on the way to hospital.
City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of the incident and directed SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir Saifi to probe the matter and submit report at the earliest.
A special police team was constituted which started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the accused and arrest them, spokesman added.
