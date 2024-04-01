Man killed during dacoity

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A young man was shot dead over resistance during a dacoity bid in the precinct of Factory Area police station while the City Police Officer (CPO) directed Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division to ensure immediate arrest of culprits.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 44-year-old Sajid resident of Firdous Colony reportedly produced resistance during a dacoity bid which enraged the dacoits and they opened fire and escaped from the scene.

As a result, Sajid received serious injuries and his relatives immediately took him to the nearest Recue 1122 station on Jhang Road but in vain as he breathed his last on the way. However, Rescue 1122 shifted the corpse to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital).

Receiving information, CPO Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia rushed to the spot and directed the SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the culprits on urgent basis.

Therefore, a special team under supervision of DSP Factory Area was constituted which started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the culprits and their arrest.

Meanwhile, the CPO along with other police officers reached at residence of the ill-fated man and condoled with the bereaved family. He assured the family members of Sajid that they would be provided justice at every cost and the culprits involved in this crime would be taken to task shortly, spokesman added.