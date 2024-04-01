Open Menu

Man Killed During Dacoity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Man killed during dacoity

A young man was shot dead over resistance during a dacoity bid in the precinct of Factory Area police station while the City Police Officer (CPO) directed Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division to ensure immediate arrest of culprits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A young man was shot dead over resistance during a dacoity bid in the precinct of Factory Area police station while the City Police Officer (CPO) directed Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division to ensure immediate arrest of culprits.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 44-year-old Sajid resident of Firdous Colony reportedly produced resistance during a dacoity bid which enraged the dacoits and they opened fire and escaped from the scene.

As a result, Sajid received serious injuries and his relatives immediately took him to the nearest Recue 1122 station on Jhang Road but in vain as he breathed his last on the way. However, Rescue 1122 shifted the corpse to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital).

Receiving information, CPO Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia rushed to the spot and directed the SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the culprits on urgent basis.

Therefore, a special team under supervision of DSP Factory Area was constituted which started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the culprits and their arrest.

Meanwhile, the CPO along with other police officers reached at residence of the ill-fated man and condoled with the bereaved family. He assured the family members of Sajid that they would be provided justice at every cost and the culprits involved in this crime would be taken to task shortly, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Road Young Man Jhang Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122 Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman Naqvi visits Kakul training camp

PCB Chairman Naqvi visits Kakul training camp

10 minutes ago
 PCB sells NZ home series rights at 94 percent high ..

PCB sells NZ home series rights at 94 percent higher price

5 minutes ago
 FIA nabs 9 law violators

FIA nabs 9 law violators

7 minutes ago
 Erdogan still has hand to play after election brui ..

Erdogan still has hand to play after election bruising

7 minutes ago
 Markets mixed after US inflation data, China figur ..

Markets mixed after US inflation data, China figures give boost

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rathore concludes his tenure in Spain

Ambassador Rathore concludes his tenure in Spain

7 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims ..

Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack

24 minutes ago
 Eid preparations peak with commencement of last as ..

Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan

24 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khai ..

Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur

24 minutes ago
 Baluchistan Board offers free online verification ..

Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan