Man killed during resistance against robbers

(@FahadShabbir)

Raheem Yar khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) One man has been killed while resisting robbersAccording to media reports armed people opened fire on a man due to his resistance in a robbery incident in Sadiq Abad (Rahim Yar Khan).

Police spokesperson has said that armed persons have killed a driver Shah Nawaz on putting up resistance against them.

They opened fire on him and made good escape from the scene"Deceased was chowkidar in a garden and was resident of Bismillah Pur. This seems personal enmity." Police said.Police have reached the spot and started the legal proceedings .