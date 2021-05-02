Man killed during robbery

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The dacoits have fired to death a shopkeeper over resistance during a robbery in the limits of Gogera police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that dacoits entered into a general store near Mehmood Kot Gogera and tried to snatch cash when shopkeeper- Muneer Ahmed resisted them.

The dacoits opened fire on him and fled.

As a result, Muneer sustained severe bullet injuries and died without getting medical assistance.

Upon receiving the information, the area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

Further investigations were underway, said police.