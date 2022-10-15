UrduPoint.com

Man Killed During Robbery Bid

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown dacoits near Billiwala area here on Friday night.

According to police sources, the man is identified as Shiekh Tahir Hameed Qureshi.

He was also an active political worker who was reportedly shot by the dacoits for putting up resistance, said the police.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the incident. The dead body was shifted to Nishtar hospital.

