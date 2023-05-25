UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Elder Brother To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Man killed elder brother to death

A man allegedly killed his elder brother over a quarrel among their children at Chak 327/eb in the suburbs of Burewala on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A man allegedly killed his elder brother over a quarrel among their children at Chak 327/eb in the suburbs of Burewala on Thursday.

According to details, Riaz Dogar and his younger brother Usman Alias Shani had difference over some domestic issue and used to exchange arguments.

On Thursday, children of the two brothers quarreled and subsequently their fathers also jumped into the dispute and started throwing bricks at each other.

However, an elder from among their relatives intervened and convinced both to enter into a compromise.

Later, Riaz went outside to do some work but when he was returning home, the younger brother Usman Alias Shani allegedly opened fire at him in the street causing his death on the spot.

He escaped soon after committing the alleged crime. Fateh Shah police got the postmortem examination of the deceased conducted at hospital, handed over the body of Riaz Dogar, father to three children, to legal heirs and started investigations.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Man Burewala From

Recent Stories

UAE-India partnership a driver for economic growth ..

UAE-India partnership a driver for economic growth: Al Marri

18 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), FPCCI agree to joint ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), FPCCI agree to jointly work on various socio-econo ..

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Partners Support Group to be instrumental in ..

Int'l Partners Support Group to be instrumental in securing climate finance: She ..

2 minutes ago
 Expatriates hold events worldwide to show solidari ..

Expatriates hold events worldwide to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

2 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit ..

UK's Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

7 minutes ago
 Direct contact established between taxpayers, tax ..

Direct contact established between taxpayers, tax authorities: FBR

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.