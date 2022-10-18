UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Five Injure In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 07:11 PM

A man was killed while five others among two critically wounded when two motorbikes collided each other at Mian Channu road, rescuer said

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed while five others among two critically wounded when two motorbikes collided each other at Mian Channu road, rescuer said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Iqbal, 51 while injured including Razia Bibi, Mastan Ali, Sana Bibi and Muhammad Shaban.

Rescuer however didn't put out exact Names of the critical injured persons.

Injured along with the deceased person were removed immediately to DHQ hospital for further action. Accident was occurred at suburban village 266/EB reportedly by over-speeding.

