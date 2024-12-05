Man Killed, Five Others Injured In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A man on Monday was killed and five others received injuries as two vehicles collided each other in Moza Pakki Haveli on Ferozepur road.
The rescue source said that two Mazda trucks hit each other due to overspeeding.
As a result, a man was killed on the spot while five others including Abid, Zahid, and Farooq got injured.
The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).
The police have registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/mfn/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist dies in road accident1 minute ago
-
Two seminary students die in road mishap11 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Major Akram on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary2 hours ago
-
Two youngsters killed after motorcycle hit by vehicle10 hours ago
-
53rd anniversary: CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram ..11 hours ago
-
NA Education Body for prompt recruitment of Chairman FBISE on merit11 hours ago
-
PTI’s political narrative based on lies: Punjab Spokesperson11 hours ago
-
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani13 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentless suppression of Ka ..13 hours ago
-
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik13 hours ago
-
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter13 hours ago
-
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed13 hours ago