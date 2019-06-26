UrduPoint.com
Man Killed, Four Injured In Road Mishap In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:14 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : A man was killed while four other were injured in a road accident in Jhal Chakian police limits on Wednesday.

The police said Ahmad Hassan of Dherema village with two friends was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Khushab road when a recklessly driven truck hit it near Dherema.

As a result, Ahmad Hassan died on the spot while two pedestrians- Zeenat and Salma- besides the bike riders were injured.The driver fled from the spot.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Police have registered a case.

