Man Killed, Four Injured In Separate Accidents

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Man killed, four injured in separate accidents

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A motorist was killed in a traffic accident due to intense fog on Vehari-Khanewal road on Wednesday morning.

The victim named Muhammad Rijad (60), a resident of 64/WB, was crushed to death by an oil tanker without a number plate. The driver fled the scene.

Meanwhile, four people namely Nadir (42), a resident of Multan, Ayyub Khan (42), a resident of Jhang, Muhammad Aslam (42), a resident of Jhang and Muhammad Mubeen (24), a resident of Jhang, were injured after their bus rammed into the truck head-on at Multan Road owing to dense fog.

All four injured were shifted to THQ hospital for emergency treatment.

Police of the jurisdiction concerned lodged separate FIRs on the cases.

