UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed Four Nieces In Khushab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Man killed four nieces in Khushab

KHUSHAB/ MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A man allegedly shot dead four orphan girls over property dispute in Saddar police limits.

According to police here on Tuesday, Muhmmad Ameer r/o of village Narra,tehsil Jauhrabad (Khushab) along with his unknown accomplices came to the house of his deceased brother to mourn sister-in-law death where harsh words exchanged over property issue.

In a fit of rage, the accused opened indiscriminate fire and killed all four girls-- Bushra Bibi, Shazia Bibi, Nasreen Bibi and Sultana Bibi, ages between 12 to 20,on the spot.

However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

DPO Khushab Rana Shoaib Mehmood and local police reached the crime spot and ordered to arrest the accused immediately.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Man Khushab Saddar All From Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

39 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: The UAE announces permission for s ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.