Man killed four nieces in Khushab

KHUSHAB/ MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A man allegedly shot dead four orphan girls over property dispute in Saddar police limits.

According to police here on Tuesday, Muhmmad Ameer r/o of village Narra,tehsil Jauhrabad (Khushab) along with his unknown accomplices came to the house of his deceased brother to mourn sister-in-law death where harsh words exchanged over property issue.

In a fit of rage, the accused opened indiscriminate fire and killed all four girls-- Bushra Bibi, Shazia Bibi, Nasreen Bibi and Sultana Bibi, ages between 12 to 20,on the spot.

However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

DPO Khushab Rana Shoaib Mehmood and local police reached the crime spot and ordered to arrest the accused immediately.

Further investigation was underway.