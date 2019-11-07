Man Killed, Four Others Injured At Mera Khel
Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:28 PM
A man was killed while four others received critical injuries in indiscriminate firing by unidentified assailants, police said here Thursday
According to details, unknown attackers killed a man and injured four others in the jurisdiction of Mera Khel Police station and managed to flee away from crime scene.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospital while the reason behind the killing was not yet ascertained. Police has registered the case against unknown attackers and investigations are underway.