UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, Four Others Injured At Mera Khel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:28 PM

Man killed, four others injured at Mera Khel

A man was killed while four others received critical injuries in indiscriminate firing by unidentified assailants, police said here Thursday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while four others received critical injuries in indiscriminate firing by unidentified assailants, police said here Thursday.

According to details, unknown attackers killed a man and injured four others in the jurisdiction of Mera Khel Police station and managed to flee away from crime scene.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital while the reason behind the killing was not yet ascertained. Police has registered the case against unknown attackers and investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Man From

Recent Stories

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Bids Farewell To Chai ..

18 minutes ago

The Ultimate All-Round Phone of 2019; A Year with ..

25 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns review petition seeking dis ..

2 minutes ago

ERRA to be subsumed in NDMA by Dec 31: NDMA chairm ..

2 minutes ago

Realme announced a new variant of Entry level king ..

31 minutes ago

Swiss delegation visits Lahore Fort

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.