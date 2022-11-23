UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Four Suffered Food Poisoning

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Man killed, four suffered food poisoning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A man was killed and four members of a family suffered food poisoning in two separate incidents near here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 report said that Muhammad Ashraf son of Manzoor Ahmed,37, resident of Chak No 132-RB was on his way on a motorcycle when a bus hit him near Bangy Chak, Chak Jhumra.

In second incident, four members of a family suffered food poisoning in Muhammad Abad, Satyana road areas. They included Adeel, Ghulam Fatima, Gohar Ali and Hamza.

They were rushed to DHQ hospital. One of them was stated serious while others are stable,said hospital sources.

