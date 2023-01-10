UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Friend Injured In Dumper- Motorcycle Collusion

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Man killed, friend injured in dumper- motorcycle collusion

A man was killed while his friend was injured in motorcycle- dumper collusion on GT road near New city area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed while his friend was injured in motorcycle- dumper collusion on GT road near New city area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Tuesday.

The police said that a man namely Hifza Bhatti along with his friend was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper hit him resultantly he died on the spot while his friend was injured critically.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Later the body and injured were shifted to THQ hospital.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Died Man Saddar From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Awar ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Award&#039; 2022

25 minutes ago
 53 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygien ..

53 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions

1 minute ago
 Golden Star, Shahkamal Club triumphant in K-20 Cup ..

Golden Star, Shahkamal Club triumphant in K-20 Cup 2023 T20 Tournament

1 minute ago
 Ex-DBA president among 2 shot dead in Faisalabad

Ex-DBA president among 2 shot dead in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs 3.300 to Rs 181,800 per ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs 3.300 to Rs 181,800 per tola

2 minutes ago
 Xinjiang sees more market entities among better bu ..

Xinjiang sees more market entities among better business environment

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.