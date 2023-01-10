Man killed, friend injured in dumper- motorcycle collusion

A man was killed while his friend was injured in motorcycle- dumper collusion on GT road near New city area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed while his friend was injured in motorcycle- dumper collusion on GT road near New city area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Tuesday.

The police said that a man namely Hifza Bhatti along with his friend was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper hit him resultantly he died on the spot while his friend was injured critically.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Later the body and injured were shifted to THQ hospital.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.