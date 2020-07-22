Man killed his brother over minor dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) ::A man killed his brother over a minor dispute within limits of Tordher Police Station of District Swabi here on Wednesday.

According to police, widow of Sher Rehman lodged FIR that his son, Muhammad Zubair attacked his brother Muhammad Shoaib with an axe after getting enraged over a minor altercation.

Muhammad Shoaib sustained critical wounds and died on the spot. The killer was arrested by police on the spot with murder weapon. Case has been registered and further investigations are underway.