Man killed his brother,sister-in-law over property dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A man killed his brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute at Aziz park,Saggian road here on Monday.

Police said that two brothers--Fazal Elahi and Tanveer, exchanged harsh words over property dispute.Tanveer opened firing on Fazal and his wife Fauzia. They both received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing crime.

On getting information, the senior police officials and forensic team reached the site and collected evidences. The police shifted the victims to the hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana sought report of the double murder incident from SP City.He directed the officials to immediate arrest the accused involved in this incident.

Further investigation was underway.