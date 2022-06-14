UrduPoint.com

Man Killed His Brother,sister-in-law Over Property Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Man killed his brother,sister-in-law over property dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A man killed his brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute at Aziz park,Saggian road here on Monday.

Police said that two brothers--Fazal Elahi and Tanveer, exchanged harsh words over property dispute.Tanveer opened firing on Fazal and his wife Fauzia. They both received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing crime.

On getting information, the senior police officials and forensic team reached the site and collected evidences. The police shifted the victims to the hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana sought report of the double murder incident from SP City.He directed the officials to immediate arrest the accused involved in this incident.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Murder Police Road Died Wife Man SITE From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

1 hour ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

10 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

10 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

10 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.